Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OpGen (OPGN) to Hold

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on OpGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Shares of OPGN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,892. The company has a market cap of $8.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. OpGen has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.99% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

