Zacks Investment Research Lowers DBS Grp HOLDING/S (DBSDY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBS Grp HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

OTCMKTS DBSDY traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.10. 46,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,493. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. DBS Grp HOLDING/S has a 1 year low of $65.41 and a 1 year high of $93.61.

About DBS Grp HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments.

