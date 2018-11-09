Zacks Investment Research Lowers ExlService (EXLS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Get ExlService alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXLS. Barrington Research set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ExlService and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.20.

EXLS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.21. 5,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,518. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ExlService has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.96%. ExlService’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 5,631 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $357,568.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,289.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 6,761 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $422,832.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,559 shares in the company, valued at $21,986,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,233 shares of company stock worth $6,727,414 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,711,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,739,000 after purchasing an additional 411,745 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,160,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,926,000 after buying an additional 58,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,553,000 after buying an additional 20,917 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 11.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 832,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,130,000 after buying an additional 84,541 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 572,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,421,000 after buying an additional 27,518 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.