Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) to Hold

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a RNA-targeted drug discovery and development company which focuses on developing drugs for severe and rare diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IONS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

IONS stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 659.88 and a beta of 2.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $57.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $619,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brett P. Monia sold 16,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $890,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

