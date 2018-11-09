Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KNSA. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of KNSA stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $19.94. 10,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,203. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $99,529,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $52,050,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $20,346,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $14,565,000. Finally, VHCP Management II LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $11,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

