Zacks Investment Research Lowers Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Cann reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Roth Capital raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of SYRS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,410. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $119,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.