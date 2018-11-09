Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Burberry Group (BURBY) to Hold

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Burberry Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

BURBY stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,184. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

