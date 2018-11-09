Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Criteo (CRTO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have $25.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRTO. Nomura began coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Criteo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $42.00 price target on Criteo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Criteo from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, MED cut their price target on Criteo to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.44.

CRTO stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. 59,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,414. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. Criteo has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $36.66.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.00 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 46.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 58.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

