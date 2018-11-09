Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Replimune Group (REPL) to “Hold”

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on REPL. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. 3,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,762. Replimune Group has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $23.55.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.79). Analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,066,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,425,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,951,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,166,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

