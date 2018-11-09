Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ribbon Communications (RBBN) to “Strong-Buy”

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sonus Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of voice infrastructure products for the new public network. Sonus’ solutions enable service providers to deploy an integrated network capable of carrying both voice and data traffic, and to deliver a range of innovative, new services. The Sonus Open Services Architecture and award-winning Packet Telephony suite cut the time-to-market for competitive new service products, allowing carriers and third-party developers to expand marketshare and build important new revenue streams.(Press Release) “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RBBN. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen raised Ribbon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ribbon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,459. The stock has a market cap of $721.14 million, a PE ratio of 98.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.40 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. Ribbon Communications’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 1,177.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,085,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,820 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 263.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 468,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,540,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 369,210 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 25.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,725,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 352,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at $1,898,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

