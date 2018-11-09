Zacks: IZEA Worldwide Inc (IZEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IZEA Worldwide an industry rank of 35 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IZEA. ValuEngine raised IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on IZEA Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) by 669.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 14.15% of IZEA Worldwide worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IZEA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,152. IZEA Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $19.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.29.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 117.05%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

