Zacks: Novume Solutions Inc (NVMM) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Novume Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NVMM) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $4.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Novume Solutions an industry rank of 51 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novume Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novume Solutions stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Novume Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NVMM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 315,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 2.17% of Novume Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NVMM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Novume Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Novume Solutions (NASDAQ:NVMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Novume Solutions had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 210.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novume Solutions will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Novume Solutions Company Profile

Novume Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and technical support services to government contracting market in the United States. It offers market intelligence and opportunity identification, capture and strategic advisory, proposal strategy and development, teaming support, and managed human capital services to assist government contractors.

