Zayo Group (ZAYO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

ZAYO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Zayo Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Zayo Group from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zayo Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Zayo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.64.

Shares of NYSE ZAYO traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,041,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,620. Zayo Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Zayo Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $641.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zayo Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sandra Mays sold 1,586 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $54,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 265,866 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $9,999,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,746,316.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 609,250 shares of company stock valued at $20,215,335. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zayo Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,218 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Zayo Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 76,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zayo Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 941,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,678,000 after buying an additional 46,617 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zayo Group by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 580,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,171,000 after buying an additional 470,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zayo Group by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,654,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,433,000 after buying an additional 487,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

