Zecotek Photonics (ZMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Zecotek Photonics Inc. (CVE:ZMS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 34800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Zecotek Photonics Company Profile (CVE:ZMS)

Zecotek Photonics Inc, a photonics technology company, develops various photonics technologies and products for commercial and research applications in medical, bio-science, high-energy physics, pharmaceutical research, material processing, engineering and industrial design, and multi-media markets. The company operates through three divisions: Imaging Systems, Optronics Systems, and 3D Display Systems.

