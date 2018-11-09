ZelCash (ZEL) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last week, ZelCash has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $8,645.00 worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0715 or 0.00001114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.95 or 0.02489971 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00629270 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00018115 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00026950 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00023003 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00020296 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014778 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 43,210,400 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

