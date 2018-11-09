Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,695.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Zenswap Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $90,885.00 and approximately $6,695.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00149196 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00249224 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.00 or 0.10245556 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011134 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,120,762,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

