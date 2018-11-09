Zillow Group (Z) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 630790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $343.09 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%.

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.82.

In related news, insider Greg M. Schwartz sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $218,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $649,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,551,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,506,317.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,525,002. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zillow Group by 125.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 196.07 and a beta of 0.63.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

