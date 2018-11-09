Zions Bancorporation Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 9,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 140,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7,972.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 467.0% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $150.17 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.30 and a 12-month high of $167.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $186.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zions Bancorporation Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/zions-bancorporation-takes-position-in-honeywell-international-inc-hon.html.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.