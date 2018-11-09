Zlancer (ZCG) Hits One Day Volume of $3,912.00

Zlancer (CURRENCY:ZCG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Zlancer has a market capitalization of $207,728.00 and approximately $3,912.00 worth of Zlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zlancer has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zlancer token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00149066 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00249021 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.29 or 0.10240721 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011138 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Zlancer Token Profile

Zlancer’s launch date was November 5th, 2017. Zlancer’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,007,615 tokens. Zlancer’s official website is zlancer.net. Zlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@zlancer. Zlancer’s official Twitter account is @ZCashGOLD.

Zlancer Token Trading

Zlancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

