Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) Given a CHF 307 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 307 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report report published on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a CHF 315 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 367 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 365 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 304 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 390 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 324.33.

ZURN stock traded up CHF 0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching CHF 314.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,008. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

