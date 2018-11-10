$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for PDL BioPharma Inc (PDLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDL BioPharma’s earnings. PDL BioPharma posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that PDL BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PDL BioPharma.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter. PDL BioPharma had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%.

PDLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. PDL BioPharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDLI. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 25.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 929,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,343 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PDL BioPharma by 18.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,677,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 887,945 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in PDL BioPharma by 6.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 353,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in PDL BioPharma by 24.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 308,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDL BioPharma stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.30. PDL BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.80.

PDL BioPharma announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, September 24th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 27.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

