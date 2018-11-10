$0.16 EPS Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.09. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 0.51%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on LL. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Lumber Liquidators and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

LL traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 914,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

