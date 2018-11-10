$0.18 EPS Expected for EVO Payments Inc (EVOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.20. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $144.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVOP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of EVO Payments to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at $39,653,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at $32,431,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at $30,571,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 309.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after buying an additional 999,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at $21,597,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVOP traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. 301,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,700. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $30.45.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

