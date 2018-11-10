$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. Lawson Products posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,050%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lawson Products.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barrington Research set a $37.00 price target on Lawson Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 51,516 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 289,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,340 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 202,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 117,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAWS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.07. 4,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.67. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $36.90.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

