$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2018

Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NYSE:ELF opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $648.54 million, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.35.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin bought 65,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $705,856.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 8,328 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $110,096.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,040 shares of company stock worth $6,148,730. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 48.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

