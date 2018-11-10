$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NINE) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.60. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $205.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.71 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.16. The company had a trading volume of 133,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,126. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $40.39.

In other news, insider Edward Bruce Morgan sold 20,500 shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $617,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NINE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,965,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,298,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000.

About Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply