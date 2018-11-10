$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NINE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.60. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $205.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.71 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.16. The company had a trading volume of 133,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,126. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $40.39.

In other news, insider Edward Bruce Morgan sold 20,500 shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $617,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NINE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,965,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,298,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000.

About Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

