$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zoetis Inc (ZTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. Zoetis reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zoetis from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.19.

ZTS traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,707. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Zoetis has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $96.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $184,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $12,359,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,507 shares of company stock valued at $32,579,830. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Zoetis by 27.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 852,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,012,000 after buying an additional 184,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 653.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 334,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 20.6% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 170,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,073 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $4,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

