$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) to report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. Ingersoll-Rand posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $106.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.85.

In related news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $1,082,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,098 shares in the company, valued at $13,010,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,236,000 after acquiring an additional 153,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,609,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,473,000 after acquiring an additional 740,151 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 18.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,304,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,645,000 after acquiring an additional 838,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 26.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,165,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,636,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,281,000 after acquiring an additional 162,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.86. 1,401,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,942. Ingersoll-Rand has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Ingersoll-Rand declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

