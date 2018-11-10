$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) to report sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.82.

ROP stock opened at $296.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $252.23 and a twelve month high of $312.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $312.35 per share, for a total transaction of $156,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,543,617.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total value of $223,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $113,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $120,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $124,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

