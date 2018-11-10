1,200 Shares in Harris Co. (HRS) Acquired by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harris by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Harris by 43.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Harris by 30.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in Harris by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 9,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Harris in the second quarter worth approximately $818,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Harris news, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $7,471,354.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,448 shares in the company, valued at $15,570,432.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $627,407.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,594,312.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,712 shares of company stock worth $15,407,341. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRS opened at $153.14 on Friday. Harris Co. has a 52 week low of $136.93 and a 52 week high of $175.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Harris had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harris Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

HRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Harris to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Harris in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Harris from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.22.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

