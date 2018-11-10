13,444 Shares in iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 101,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000.

IXG stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $76.01.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

