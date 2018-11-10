$166.00 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce sales of $166.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $151.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $651.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.90 million to $652.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $716.35 million, with estimates ranging from $716.00 million to $716.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 94.81%. The firm had revenue of $172.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWST. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of CWST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 135,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,539. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 13,845 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $383,783.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,897.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Schmitt sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,845 shares of company stock worth $1,710,613 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 70,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

