1,732 Shares in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF (VIOG) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VIOG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOG. Yale University purchased a new stake in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 1,670.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000.

Shares of BMV VIOG opened at $157.77 on Friday. VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF has a 1-year low of $126.67 and a 1-year high of $154.03.

