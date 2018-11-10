17,400 Shares in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Purchased by Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 145.1% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 162.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $113,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $129,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 118.26%.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

