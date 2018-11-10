19,715 Shares in Champions Oncology Inc (CSBR) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.18% of Champions Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSBR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the second quarter worth $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the third quarter worth $250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 63.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the second quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the second quarter worth $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSBR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Champions Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of CSBR stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. Champions Oncology Inc has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $168.70 million, a P/E ratio of -98.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 97.02%. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million. Analysts predict that Champions Oncology Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joel Ackerman sold 22,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $383,545.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,389,861.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Newman Mendelson sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $108,495.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,868 shares of company stock worth $560,791 in the last ninety days. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Champions Oncology Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

