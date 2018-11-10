20,588 Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,588 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSIT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7,465.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth $219,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSIT opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.19. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $56.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Anthony Ibarguen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven W. Dodenhoff sold 4,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $273,063.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,827 shares of company stock worth $859,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

