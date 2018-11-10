2,100 Shares in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 25,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. 19.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a one year low of $80.86 and a one year high of $101.12.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.7352 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s dividend payout ratio is 24.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMX. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. UBS Group raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a report on Monday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

