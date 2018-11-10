$238.13 Million in Sales Expected for Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) will announce sales of $238.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $253.19 million. Apartment Investment and Management posted sales of $255.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full year sales of $973.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $952.53 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $971.77 million, with estimates ranging from $917.34 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $3.00. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 92.50% and a return on equity of 55.25%. The business had revenue of $242.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,449,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 12,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 9,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,029. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

