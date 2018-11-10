25,000 Shares in FS Investment Co. (FSIC) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSIC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in FS Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,542,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in FS Investment by 617.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 397,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 341,846 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in FS Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,978,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FS Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,733,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FS Investment by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 360,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,712,000 after purchasing an additional 221,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSIC opened at $6.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. FS Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.66 million. FS Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS Investment Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 11.53%. FS Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.57%.

FSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of FS Investment in a report on Monday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of FS Investment in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut FS Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FS Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

About FS Investment

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

