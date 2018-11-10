$28.45 Million in Sales Expected for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) to announce $28.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.75 million and the lowest is $28.16 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) reported sales of $19.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) will report full-year sales of $102.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.82 million to $103.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $120.36 million, with estimates ranging from $118.52 million to $122.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD).

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $508.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.40.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 12,839 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $441,404.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 936 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $28,323.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,446 shares of company stock valued at $41,714 and sold 49,673 shares valued at $1,681,859. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLBK. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

