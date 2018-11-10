28,128 Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 156,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,527 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,484,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,413,000 after purchasing an additional 56,924 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Carlos Filgueiras sold 12,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $600,424.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher C. Nash sold 28,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $1,621,228.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,545.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,021 shares of company stock worth $5,625,090. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATGE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

NYSE ATGE opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

