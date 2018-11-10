2U (TWOU) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barrington Research currently has a $75.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $100.00. Barrington Research also issued estimates for 2U’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 2U from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 2U from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Shares of TWOU traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.21. The company had a trading volume of 632,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,718. 2U has a 1-year low of $49.72 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.39 and a beta of 0.34.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $106.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 75,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,090,224.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $840,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in 2U by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,252,000 after buying an additional 528,454 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in 2U by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,323,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,263,000 after buying an additional 374,160 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in 2U by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 684,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,464,000 after buying an additional 357,677 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in 2U by 1,769.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,962,000 after buying an additional 316,739 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 2U by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,448,000 after buying an additional 281,011 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

