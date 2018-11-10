$30.73 Million in Sales Expected for Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) to report $30.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.60 million. Veritex reported sales of $28.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $121.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.50 million to $125.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $315.97 million, with estimates ranging from $289.70 million to $339.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). Veritex had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VBTX. BidaskClub downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $114,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

VBTX opened at $23.91 on Friday. Veritex has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.