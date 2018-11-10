$426.67 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys Inc (AMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce $426.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.10 million and the lowest is $420.77 million. Amedisys reported sales of $404.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $417.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMED shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amedisys to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $139.00 target price on shares of Amedisys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of AMED stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $120.50. 476,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amedisys has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $127.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider David B. Pearce sold 398 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $48,440.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,368.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 6,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $772,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,456. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Amedisys by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Amedisys by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

