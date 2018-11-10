$47.74 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post sales of $47.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.30 million and the highest is $48.21 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $42.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $186.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.70 million to $186.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $210.03 million, with estimates ranging from $207.80 million to $214.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.46 million.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Hovde Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 34,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,762. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $148,749.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 26.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 27.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5,073.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.