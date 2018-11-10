60,511 Shares in Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vista Outdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $172,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 34.9% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 140.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Roth Capital set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

