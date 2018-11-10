$62.95 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) to post $62.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.99 million and the highest is $67.90 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $65.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $250.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.71 million to $261.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $310.36 million, with estimates ranging from $293.67 million to $323.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 72.00% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $4,726,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 28,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $1,327,391.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth about $127,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 92.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.