69,285 Shares in Halliburton (HAL) Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,285 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 1,159.6% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Halliburton by 1,170.1% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $648,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $43,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $51.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

HAL opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

