$7.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (EXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) to announce $7.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $8.64 billion. Exelon posted sales of $8.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $32.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.76 billion to $35.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.78 billion to $36.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Exelon had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,877,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,645. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 8.4% in the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Exelon by 24.5% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,225 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Exelon by 4.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,932 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 28,596 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 13.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,658 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.