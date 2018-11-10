$73.85 Million in Sales Expected for TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to post $73.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.95 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $57.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $261.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.40 million to $263.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $305.84 million, with estimates ranging from $305.40 million to $306.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $72.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCBK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,066,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,821,000 after purchasing an additional 134,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,429,000 after acquiring an additional 239,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,243,000 after acquiring an additional 49,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,149 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCBK stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 31,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,778. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply