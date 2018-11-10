$73.85 Million in Sales Expected for TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to post $73.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.95 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $57.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $261.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.40 million to $263.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $305.84 million, with estimates ranging from $305.40 million to $306.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $72.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCBK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,066,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,821,000 after purchasing an additional 134,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,429,000 after acquiring an additional 239,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,243,000 after acquiring an additional 49,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,149 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCBK stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 31,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,778. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.